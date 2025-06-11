Second K2 tank export deal nears completion

The second export contract for K2 tanks between Hyundai Rotem and Poland is expected to be finalized as early as this month, after delays caused by last December’s martial law declaration and technology transfer issues.Defense industry sources and officials confirmed Tuesday that the deal for 180 K2 tanks is close to completion. Valued at about 9 trillion won, it would become the largest single export contract in South Korea’s defense industry history. Of the tanks, 110 will be manufactured by Hyundai Rotem in South Korea, while Poland’s state-owned defense firm PGZ will produce the remainder. The agreement includes a partial transfer of K2 tank technology.In July 2022, Poland signed a framework agreement with South Korea to acquire tanks, self-propelled artillery, and fighter jets worth 30 trillion won. The first K2 tank contract, signed in August 2022, covers 180 domestically produced units valued at 4.5 trillion won and is scheduled for delivery by year-end.The second contract faced delays due to Poland’s government change and disagreements over technology transfer scope. The martial law declaration last December added about six months to the negotiation timeline.This upcoming contract involves upgraded export versions of the K2 tank with enhanced capabilities. Although the order remains at 180 units, the contract value has nearly doubled from the first deal.김형민기자 kalssam35@donga.com