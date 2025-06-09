North Korea moves damaged destroyer toward Russian port

North Korea has righted a 5,000-ton destroyer that capsized during its May 21 launch ceremony at Chongjin Port and is now relocating the vessel to Najin, a port near the Russian border.A government source said on June 8 that the warship was secured at the dock on June 5 and is now being moved to Najin. Although the vessel had capsized during its launch, its engines and other key systems remain operational. North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency earlier reported that the ship would undergo final repairs at the Najin shipyard after a reinspection.The decision to move the destroyer to Najin instead of repairing it in Chongjin, where it was constructed, has raised questions about possible Russian involvement. Chongjin and Najin shipyards have comparable annual construction capacities, estimated at 25,700 tons and 28,200 tons, respectively. However, Chongjin is generally regarded as having better infrastructure for building large vessels.Despite this, the ship is being relocated to Najin, which is closer to the Russian border. The move has fueled speculation that North Korea may be seeking Russian technical assistance. On June 4, just a day before the relocation began, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Pyongyang with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council. During the meeting, Kim once again emphasized the importance of the countries’ strategic partnership.A South Korean government official said the decision likely reflects internal political pressures. “The North Korean leader is believed to have ordered the ship’s restoration to be completed before the Workers’ Party plenary session later this month,” the source said. “Given the tight schedule, North Korea will likely need support from Russia.”Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com