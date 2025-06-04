Deadly strep A strain spreads to South Korea

A deadly strain of group A streptococcus that has been rapidly spreading overseas has now been identified in South Korea, prompting the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) to consider establishing a national surveillance system. With a fatality rate of 14.4 percent, health authorities are also reviewing the possibility of designating it as a notifiable infectious disease.According to a KDCA-commissioned study conducted by Professor Lee Hyun-Joo’s team at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, a total of 383 cases of invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections were confirmed in the country between 2015 and 2024. Adults accounted for 319 of the cases, or 83.3 percent, while children made up the remaining 64 cases, or 16.7 percent.The research team emphasized that the absence of an official surveillance system in South Korea has made it difficult to monitor outbreaks and fatalities linked to the infection. They concluded that a dedicated national system for monitoring iGAS infections is urgently needed.Among all confirmed cases, 14.4 percent (55 patients) died from the infection, while 11.7 percent (45 patients) experienced severe complications. Additionally, 41.5 percent (159 patients) required surgery or skin incisions, and 1.3 percent (5 patients) underwent limb amputations.Group A streptococcus is among the top ten infectious causes of death worldwide. In most cases, it causes mild respiratory symptoms similar to influenza. However, the invasive strain occurs when the bacteria enter normally sterile parts of the body, such as the bloodstream, muscle tissue, or cerebrospinal fluid. This can lead to life-threatening conditions like sepsis and toxic shock syndrome.Advanced countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, already operate nationwide surveillance systems for this infection. A KDCA official stated that they are reviewing details on how to incorporate the infection into the list of notifiable diseases based on the study’s findings.박경민기자 mean@donga.com