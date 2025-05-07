Kim Hye-seong Delivers Two Hits, Scores in Dodgers’ Victory

Kim Hye-seong made a memorable major league debut Monday night, delivering two hits and scoring a run to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 at loanDepot Park.Starting at second base and batting ninth, Kim singled to left off 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara in the fifth inning for his first MLB hit. He then stole second base and came home on Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer for his first big league run.Ohtani celebrated Kim’s milestone by tapping his helmet in the dugout. Kim added an RBI single in the sixth, lining a hit to center with two outs to extend the Dodgers’ lead.Kim went 2 for 4 with one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base. He was named the game’s MVP. “Ohtani hit the home run, but he celebrated me,” Kim said with a smile. “It felt great to contribute to the win for such a strong team like the Dodgers.”Called up from the minors on May 4 before the Dodgers’ series against Atlanta, Kim is set to remain in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game. “He’s bringing a lot of energy and excitement to our clubhouse,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It seems like everyone on the team really likes him.”Young-woo Cho jero@donga.com