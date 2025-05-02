DeChambeau ready for inaugural Korea tournament

LIV Golf Korea hosted an “Opening Drive Party” on the evening of April 30 at a hotel in Incheon. As lively pop music played, LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau (32, USA) made a notable appearance. The event, held two days before the start of LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament in South Korea, offered players and industry professionals a chance to network.DeChambeau, a nine-time PGA Tour winner, joined LIV Golf in 2022 after securing a reported $125 million contract with the Saudi-backed league. Since making the switch, he has continued to impress, winning last year’s U.S. Open and becoming a key figure in LIV Golf’s global marketing efforts. At this year’s Masters, DeChambeau played alongside Rory McIlroy (36, Northern Ireland) in the final round, finishing tied for fifth.Known for his power hitting, DeChambeau famously bulked up to 110 kilograms during his PGA Tour career to increase muscle mass and drive distance, earning the nickname “Hulk.” Since joining LIV Golf, he has shed 16 kilograms to prevent injuries but still maintains his impressive driving distance, currently ranking first in LIV Golf with an average driver distance of 332 yards.Ahead of the tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, DeChambeau expressed confidence in his game. It was his first time in South Korea, and he said, “The golf courses here seem to have more movement in the air. If I can manage to keep the ball low and avoid the wind, I believe I can achieve a good result.”DeChambeau, nicknamed “The Physicist of the Field,” studied physics in college and applies mathematical calculations to his game, such as factoring in green slopes when putting or customizing his irons to have identical shaft lengths for consistency. He also actively engages with fans via his YouTube channel, where he shares golf and lifestyle videos. “It’s great to be able to introduce golf in a new and unique way,” he said.Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com