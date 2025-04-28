Designing books: Translating language into visual form



Book design is the "first language" of a book. Readers often sense a story’s tone through its cover. The designer acts as a bridge between the text and the reader, responsible for faithfully translating the written word into visual form. Some texts require quiet spacing, while others demand bold contrasts in color. This judgment, I believe, emerges from a thoughtful dialogue with the text.



Design aims to create beauty, but it should never be merely decorative. Meaningless embellishments can blur the message. Every decision must serve the text, guiding it in a way that honors its intent. The process should be a journey that breathes with the book’s unique voice. Reflections on the essence of design—sparked by a line from Marx—have stayed with me, helping me return to books and my desk whenever I lose my way.



Design is ultimately a delicate process—an act of listening to the language of others and translating it into visual language. "Only when that translation is true can a book fully communicate with its readers. Today, I return to my desk once again—refining typefaces, selecting paper—with sincerity, hoping to offer readers a genuine conversation.

