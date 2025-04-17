Police try to raid ex-president’s residence, office. April. 17, 2025 07:26. by 이상환 기자, 송유근 기자 payback@donga.com.

Police on Wednesday raided the former presidential office and official residence in connection with allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to obstruct law enforcement from executing an arrest warrant against him earlier this year.



The search and seizure operation comes 12 days after the Constitutional Court upheld Yoon’s impeachment, formally ending his presidency. With his immunity as head of state no longer in effect, investigations into Yoon are expected to accelerate.



The National Police Agency’s special investigation unit launched the operation at 10:13 a.m., targeting the former presidential office and PSS headquarters in Seoul’s Yongsan District, as well as the official residence of the PSS chief in Hannam-dong. Authorities sought to seize secure mobile phone servers and internal documents believed to contain directives related to the alleged obstruction of justice.



According to the court-issued warrant, Yoon and PSS Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon are named as suspects in interfering with the execution of special official duties.



Investigators believe that on Jan. 3, as the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and police attempted to arrest Yoon at the presidential residence, the former president ordered Kim and other security officials to block the operation. PSS personnel reportedly formed a human barricade and used official vehicles to prevent access, ultimately stopping the warrant’s execution.



This marks the second attempt by police to gather evidence in the case. A similar raid on Feb. 3 was blocked by the PSS, which cited Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Procedure Act—provisions that allow security agencies to restrict access to classified or military-related facilities. Authorities at the presidential office again refused entry on Wednesday under the same justification.



Police also attempted to obtain closed-circuit TV footage from the presidential compound in a separate case involving former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, who faces insurrection charges for allegedly ordering power and water shutoffs at media outlets during the declaration of martial law. Prosecutors, however, denied three separate requests for warrants to access the CCTV footage and secure phone servers.



Legal and political observers say the police action could pave the way for more aggressive investigations by other agencies. The Prosecutors’ Office is currently investigating the so-called Myung Tae-kyun scandal and allegations that Yoon and his wife meddled in candidate nominations for the ruling People Power Party ahead of the general election. The CIO is continuing its probe into claims of undue pressure on the investigation into the death of Marine Cpl. Chae.



