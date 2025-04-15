Hyundai Mobis unveils EV battery fire-safety tech. April. 15, 2025 07:42. by Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com.

Hyundai Mobis said Monday it has developed new technology that can instantly extinguish electric vehicle battery cell fires, aiming to enhance safety amid tightening global regulations.



The new battery system, called the Battery System Assembly (BSA), automatically releases a fire-suppressant agent when a battery cell ignites. The system extinguishes flames and prevents heat from spreading to adjacent cells.



The BSA combines a battery management system (BMS), a fire-suppression unit, a battery case and control software. The BMS analyzes data from sensors to detect abnormalities and sends an activation command to the fire-suppression unit in the event of a fire.



Hyundai Mobis said the system contains five times more fire-suppressant material than a standard home fire extinguisher. The software is designed for rapid response, using multiple safety mechanisms and redundant algorithms for reliability.



The company has filed three patent applications, both domestic and international, covering components such as the battery case and the fire-suppression device.



Hyundai Motor Group expects the technology to help it respond proactively to global EV safety regulations and strengthen its competitiveness in battery safety.



“As large EVs with longer ranges become more common, safety standards for battery systems are growing more stringent,” said Park Yong-jun, head of the battery system lab at Hyundai Mobis. “We aim to develop advanced battery systems that exceed global standards by integrating cutting-edge hardware and software and bringing them to the global market.”



