Yoon to leave official residence, return to Seocho home. April. 11, 2025 07:28. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to leave the presidential residence in Hannam-dong on Friday and relocate to his private apartment in Acrovista, Seocho-dong, nearly a week after the Constitutional Court removed him from office.



According to the presidential office and security officials, Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, have finished preparing for the move and are scheduled to vacate the residence on Friday afternoon. Some of their belongings have already been transported to the Seocho apartment, and a full inspection of the new residence has been completed. Their 11 pets, including dogs and cats, will also move with them.



A special security detail of around 40 personnel has been formed to protect the former president. The team will be led by a senior official who previously oversaw security at the presidential residence. Under South Korean law, a former president removed from office is still entitled to state-provided security. The protection is granted for five years and can be extended once, up to a maximum of 10 years.



Given the challenges of providing security in a high-rise building and concerns about disturbing neighbors and securing space for pets, Yoon and his wife are reportedly considering relocating to a detached house in the Seoul metropolitan area.



As he leaves the residence, Yoon may greet supporters, possibly by stepping out of his vehicle, bowing, or waving. In a similar scene in 2017, former President Park Geun-hye waved to her supporters from inside her car as she left the Blue House just 56 hours after her impeachment ruling.



In recent days, Yoon has continued meeting with lawmakers from the People Power Party and supporters, including those who have publicly opposed his impeachment. Jeon Han-gil, a Korean history lecturer and vocal supporter, said via his own media outlet, Jeon Han-gil News, that he visited the residence on Wednesday at Yoon’s request.



“President Yoon called me to express his gratitude and comfort,” Jeon said. During the meeting, Yoon reportedly said, “I don’t care if I go to prison or die, but what about our people? What about the younger generation? For more than three months this past winter, tens of millions of young people and citizens stood on cold asphalt shouting, ‘No to impeachment’ and ‘Protect liberal democracy.’ I feel so sorry for them that I can’t sleep.”



