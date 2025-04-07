LG's Arizona plant to produce cylindrical batteries from next year. April. 07, 2025 07:16. by 박종민 blick@donga.com.

LG Energy Solution’s factory for cylindrical batteries in the U.S. will begin mass production in late 2026. The company recently announced that it has signed contracts with several global automakers to supply 46-series cylindrical batteries (46mm in diameter), which will be produced at its Arizona plant.



On April 5 (local time), LG Energy Solution invited local officials to its cylindrical battery plant under construction in Arizona, the U.S., and held an event to share updates on the progress. Richard Ra, president of LG Energy Solution Arizona, attended the event, along with representatives from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and local government. “The construction of the plant is more than halfway complete. We plan to start prototype production in the middle of next year and begin full-scale mass production by year-end,” Ra said. LG Energy Solution is discussing additional supply plans in line with potential growth in demand for U.S.-made batteries.



With the construction of its Arizona plant, LG Energy Solution plans to create more than 1,500 jobs in the region by 2027. To support this goal, the company has partnered with the Arizona state government and local educational institutions to establish a talent training center and begin training new employees. LG Energy Solution currently operates or is constructing a total of seven plants in the United States.



