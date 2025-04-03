IU reflects on acting and life in 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'. April. 03, 2025 07:49. by 이호재기자 hoho@donga.com.

Singer and actress IU described the line “It’s annoying” as the most memorable moment in the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines, calling it an expression‎ of “hyper-realism.”



“It means I love you, I’m sorry, and I’m worried. But I can’t say it all in words—so instead, I just say, ‘It’s annoying,’” IU explained. “It’s something I also say when my parents cook and clean even when they’re not feeling well.”



In the series, IU takes on dual roles, portraying both the spirited young Ae-sun and her daughter, Geum-myeong, a more reserved and introspective character. The challenge, she said, lay in distinguishing the two personalities, each with a strong and unique sense of self. IU said she was more like Ae-sun in her teenage years.



To better understand Geum-myeong, IU focused closely on the show’s narration, which is delivered from the daughter’s point of view as she reflects on her mother’s past. The narration sets the overall emotional tone of the work.



“The story unfolds as Geum-myeong, now much older, looks back on Ae-sun’s life and her own. I had to calibrate the tone carefully—so it wouldn’t come across as too young, too emotional, or emotionally flat,” she said. “Recording the narration took over two months.”



IU has evolved from a nationally beloved singer into an actress lauded for her depth and nuance. When asked how she would sum up her twenties and thirties with the title of a poetry collection, IU responded without hesitation: I Will Sharpen My Pencil Again.



“My 20s were intense. I was like a pencil sharpened to a fine point, writing with everything I had. Now I feel like that pencil has become dull,” she reflected. “I want to sharpen it again and start writing a new story.”



