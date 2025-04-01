Trump targets all countries for reciprocal tariffs. April. 01, 2025 07:49. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that “every country will be targeted” with regard to the “reciprocal tariffs” set to be announced on Wednesday (local time). The tariff imposition has been speculated to prioritize the so-called “Dirty 15” countries, with whom the U.S. runs a significant trade deficit, but Trump himself appears to have drawn a clear line.



Instead, he signaled a tariff strategy that would extend beyond the “Dirty 15” and encompass many other countries. The U.S. president has clarified that he intends to maintain a strong tariff policy, even amid rising inflation and recessionary pressures linked to higher tariffs.



“(Reciprocal tariffs) are not aimed at just a few specific countries,” Mr. Trump told reporters aboard a flight back to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “Look at what every Asian country, for example, has done in trade with the United States. It’s hard to argue that the United States has been treated fairly.”



Just a week ago, President Trump suggested that certain countries or industries could be exempt from reciprocal tariffs, indicating a slower pace and more flexible application. But recently, he has shifted toward a harder line on tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing key sources. Trump has reportedly directed his staff to develop a plan to impose tariffs on a broader range of goods, with higher tariff rates. A universal tariff of up to 20%—a rate applied uniformly to all goods—has reportedly been considered. While the tariffs have not yet been finalized, Trump wants them to be “big and simple,” according to the sources.



The Trump administration is also considering invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), enacted in 1977, to impose reciprocal tariffs. The IEEPA grants the president broad authority to regulate economic activity during a national emergency. While it has traditionally been used to sanction adversaries such as North Korea and Iran, Trump has invoked the IEEPA since taking office to impose tariffs on allies, including Canada and Mexico.



President Trump’s recent shift into “hardline mode” on tariffs appears to be linked to growing concerns over rising inflation and a slowing economy. “If 'tariffs'—the signature theme of Trump’s second term—are overshadowed by worries about rising prices, falling stock markets, and other issues, the administration could lose momentum early on,” said a diplomatic source in Washington, D.C. “He may have chosen to go head-on with tougher tariffs.”



