The late Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family discloses her letter. March. 28, 2025 07:27. by 이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com.

The bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who died on Feb. 16, disclosed a handwritten letter that she presumably left to actor Kim Soo-hyun.



Lawyer Bu Ji-seok from Law Firm Buyou, representative of her family, released this letter, which appears to have been written last April by the late actress to Kim, during a press conference held at the Space Share Gangnam Station Center in Seocho-gu, Seoul on Thursday. She wrote, “I am writing to clear up all the misunderstandings between us. We spent around five to six years together. You are my first and last love. I wish you would not avoid me.” Concerning the dating rumors following the photo that she uploaded on social media, the late actress apologized, stating, "I posted it because I hoped that we could talk again."



Lawyer Bu for the late Kim’s bereaved family also disclosed Kakaotalk messages exchanged between Kim Soo-hyun and the deceased actress, who had been a minor back in June 2016. The edited version of their chat was released for the sake of protecting personal information. “Kim Soo-hyun has made false claims that he only dated her after she came of age," he said. "Her family would not want to close meaningless disputes over the truth after the press conference on Thursday.



Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, did not respond after her family’s press conference.



한국어