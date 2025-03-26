Sinkhole fears grow among daily commuters. March. 26, 2025 07:45. by 소설희기자, 천종현기자 facthee@donga.com·.

“Who knows when another sinkhole might appear during my commute? I feel anxious driving out.”



On Tuesday, Yoo Se-yeong (52), a resident of Gangdong-gu, Seoul, voiced concerns over a sinkhole incident in Myeongil-dong from the previous day. The accident left one person injured and another dead, raising fears among local residents that sinkholes could appear anywhere at any time. Kim Yeo-gil (67), who lives in Cheonho-dong, visited the site with his neighbors in the morning. “The sinkhole was much bigger than I expected. I was shocked,” he said. “Thinking about what could have happened if an explosion had occurred at the gas station right next to it gives me chills.”



Over the past decade, more than 2,000 sinkholes have been reported nationwide. According to data submitted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to Rep. Yeom Tae-yeong of the Democratic Party of Korea, a total of 2,085 sinkholes occurred in South Korea between 2014 and 2023. Among them, 52 incidents resulted in injuries, affecting 71 people. Leaks in water and sewage pipes are the cause of most cases.



Meanwhile, a motorcyclist who fell into the Myeongil-dong sinkhole was found dead 17 hours after the accident. The 33-year-old man, identified only by his surname Park, was discovered about 50 meters from the center of the sinkhole in the direction of Godeok-dong. He was found in cardiac arrest with no signs of breathing or consciousness. Police are currently investigating whether nearby construction projects violated safety regulations.



