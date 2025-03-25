SKT invests in US startup Together A. March. 25, 2025 07:33. by 남혜정 기자 namduck2@donga.com.

SK Telecom announced on Monday that it has made a strategic investment in a U.S.-based AI optimization startup called Together AI. The company plans to strengthen development cooperation with the startup to build its AI platform. SK Telecom's latest investment has been followed by its partnerships with Anthropic and Perplexity.



Together AI, founded in 2022 in California, provides services including inference and fine-tuning using open-source AI models, as well as building cost-efficient GPU clusters in partnership with NVIDIA. The company recently raised $305 million in Series B funding and counts major global firms such as The Washington Post, Salesforce, and Zoom among its clients. SK Telecom plans to collaborate with Together AI on large language models (LLMs), GPU optimization, and its global AI assistant service “A.”—also known as Esther—as it prepares for entry into the North American market. The exact scale of the investment has not been disclosed.



