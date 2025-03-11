BLACKPINK members showcase solo music styles. March. 11, 2025 07:38. by 사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com.

The members of BLACKPINK, who have recently embarked on solo activities, are displaying their distinct individual charms. Rosé, the first to go solo last year, sparked a sensation with "APT." Last month, Lisa and Jisoo each released full-length albums, and this month, Jennie capped off the lineup with her first full album.



While BLACKPINK is known for its powerful synergy as a group, each member also shines in their unique way when going solo. Their individual solo styles can be analyzed through the lens of the popular personality indicator MBTI, though these interpretations are unrelated to their actual MBTI types.



● Bold Jennie & passionate Rosé



Jennie, who returned on March 7 with her first full album, Ruby, embodies the "bold commander" (ENTJ) type. Her pre-release tracks, "Mantra" and "ExtraL," carry strong messages of female empowerment and solidarity. In particular, the lyrics of ExtraL, such as "My ladies run this," reflect a confident, assertive female leadership.



The title track, "like JENNIE," also exudes her self-assurance as a K-pop icon, with lyrics like "AI couldn’t copy" and "My DNA among many celebs." Music critic Jung Min-jae notes that while Jennie gravitates toward dance-pop and hip-hop like Lisa, she takes a more personal, auteur-like approach to her music.



Rosé, known for her emotional vocals, aligns with the "passionate mediator" (INFP) type, which is known for its free-spirited creativity. Her first full album, Rosie, released in December, is a storytelling album that offers an intimate look into her personal experiences. Unlike her pre-release single "APT" from October, this album features more lyrical and deeply emotional tracks.



She actively participated in writing and composing all the songs, fully showcasing her singer-songwriter abilities. A standout track is "Toxic Till the End," which explores the emotional exhaustion of a past relationship, engaging the listener’s imagination. Some have likened her approach to that of American pop stars who weave personal experiences into their music, following a proven formula for success.



● Free-spirited Lisa & versatile Jisoo







Lisa, known for her powerful performances, fits the "free-spirited entertainer" (ESFP) type. She has made a name for herself on major international stages, including last October’s revival of the Victoria’s Secret Show. This month, she became the first K-pop artist to perform at the Academy Awards.



Meanwhile, Jisoo, who has primarily focused on domestic activities, represents the "versatile virtuoso" (ISTP) type. She is a multi-talented performer, excelling in both music and acting. Last month, she released her first mini-album, Amortage, with the title track "Earthquake" embodying a classic K-pop dance sound.



She has also been expanding her career in acting, currently starring in the zombie comedy Newtopia. Music critic Park Hee-a observes that, unlike her bandmates who lean toward Western pop influences, Jisoo stays true to traditional K-pop styles with a sense of stability.



Industry experts note that it is rare for an idol group to achieve such widespread solo success across multiple styles. Analysts attribute this to BLACKPINK’s members being highly skilled in singing, dancing, songwriting, and producing. Park adds that BLACKPINK’s solid domestic and global popularity allows each member to effectively shape and execute their solo careers according to their artistic vision.

한국어