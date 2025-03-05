Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S. aircraft carrier deployment. March. 05, 2025 07:47. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

Kim Yo Jong, Vice Department Director of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has warned of serious retaliatory measures following the deployment of the U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula. She stated that North Korea is considering increasing strategic-level threats in response. This marks the first time since Donald Trump’s second term that Kim Yo Jong, rather than a Foreign Ministry official, has personally warned the United States.



In a statement released on Tuesday through the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim accused the U.S. of habitual provocations that disregard North Korea’s security concerns and escalate tensions. She also warned that Washington’s hostile policy is not limited to deploying strategic assets but extends to upcoming ROK-U.S.-Japan naval drills and ROK-U.S. joint exercises scheduled for this month.



“The hostile policy toward the DPRK, accompanied by U.S. military actions, fully justifies the infinite strengthening of our nuclear war deterrence,” Kim said. “We will not simply sit back and observe the situation. If the U.S. continues to set new records in military demonstrations, we will have no choice but to set new records in strategic deterrence.”



In response, South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense dismissed her remarks, stating, “Criticizing the deployment of U.S. strategic assets and ROK-U.S. joint exercises--while preparing for their own provocations--is nothing more than sophistry aimed at justifying nuclear missile development and creating an excuse for future provocations.”



