Zelenskyy exits White House empty-handed. March. 03, 2025 07:17. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House on February 28 to discuss ending the ongoing war in Ukraine and potential mineral agreements between the two nations. However, the talks ended abruptly without a deal, following a heated exchange. President Trump criticized President Zelenskyy, stating, “You have no cards to play” and “What you're doing is very disrespectful to this country (the U.S.).”



Despite Ukraine's dire situation under Russian invasion, President Trump publicly pressured President Zelenskyy during a live broadcast, emphasizing a 'power politics' approach. This incident reflects the Trump administration's tendency to prioritize forceful strategies in both trade and security matters, raising concerns among allies in Europe and Asia, including South Korea. The Times reported that this clash could significantly impact not only U.S.-Ukraine relations but also the future international order.



During the meeting, President Trump remarked to President Zelenskyy, "Without our military equipment, this war would have ended in two weeks," urging him to "make a deal; otherwise, we will pull out." He implied a possible suspension of U.S. military aid if Ukraine did not comply. When President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia's threat could eventually reach the U.S., President Trump retorted, "Don't tell us what we should feel. You're not in a position to give such instructions," emphasizing Ukraine’s weak geopolitical standing in a way that underscored his displeasure.



The public nature of President Trump's remarks during the meeting shocked the international community. While his transactional approach to foreign relations is known, such an unfiltered display of 'Trumpism' is unprecedented. This development may prompt U.S. allies to seek greater self-reliance in security matters.



European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas stated on social media X that it has become clear the free world needs a new leader. A South Korean government source noted that President Trump's apparent disregard for 'multilateral alliance strategies' could rapidly reorganize the international order.



