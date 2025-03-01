Police raid seven locations in bridge collapse investigation. March. 01, 2025 07:24. by 오승준기자, 경기=조영달기자 ohmygod@donga.com.

The investigation into the Sejong-Pocheon Expressway bridge collapse, which resulted in 10 casualties on February 25, has intensified with the establishment of a Construction Accident Investigation Committee (CAI) and the execution of search and seizure operations at key locations.



On February 28, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced the formation of the CAI, consisting of 12 civilian experts, with Professor Yang Eun-ik of Kangwon National University, an expert in civil engineering structures, serving as chairman. The CAI officially began its work by participating in a joint on-site investigation led by the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency. Over the next two months, the committee will analyze the cause of the accident, review related documents such as design plans, and hold hearings with relevant parties to develop preventive measures. Unlike aviation and railway accidents, the formation of a CAI is not mandatory for construction accidents. However, a ministry official stated, “We decided to establish the committee as we judged this to be a major accident with multiple fatalities.”



Meanwhile, the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency’s Highway Collapse Accident Investigation Team conducted simultaneous search and seizure operations at seven locations, including Hyundai Engineering’s Seoul headquarters, the Korea Expressway Corporation’s Gimcheon headquarters, and subcontractors involved in the project. The raids began at 9:30 a.m. and were carried out by 75 personnel, including 43 police officers and 32 officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labor. This marks the first investigative raid since the accident. Authorities are now analyzing seized documents to determine whether the construction followed the approved design, established procedures, and safety regulations. A joint on-site investigation was also conducted with the National Institute of Scientific Investigation, the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, the National Disaster and Safety Research Institute, the National Land Safety Management Institute, and the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office’s Pyeongtaek Branch. Investigators collected debris from the collapse site and plan to submit it to the National Institute of Scientific Investigation for detailed forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of the structural failure.



On the same day, Hyundai Engineering CEO Joo Woo-jung held a press briefing at the company’s headquarters in Gye-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, where he publicly apologized. “I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace and bow my head in apology to the bereaved families,” he said. Before outlining the company’s support measures, he bowed deeply as a sign of sincere remorse.



Hyundai Engineering announced that it would provide 3 million won in emergency living expenses to each affected household and conduct damage assessments to assist neighboring residents. The company also pledged to support funeral arrangements, psychological counseling for bereaved families, and medical care for the injured.



