Chemi Company, "Heart Travel will create genuine connections for you.". February. 24, 2025 13:57.



<Se Hoon Park, co-representative of Chemi Company / source=IT dongA>





This is the response from Se Hoon Park, co-representative of Chemi Company, regarding the differences from other dating services. Chemi Company is a startup founded by co-CEOs Se Hoon Park and Soo Young Park, along with CSO So Yeon Kim, as an in-house venture of LG Uplus in 2023. It is set to operate independently and is currently undergoing the initial startup package program as of January 2024. I spoke with co-representative Se Hoon Park about the journey of Chemi Company, which began as a dating community service and has evolved to embody greater sincerity and practicality.



After COVID-19, he began to address the demand for romance



The business planning of Chemi Company began in 2022, during the peak of social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19, and the launch of LG Uplus' in-house venture program in 2023 laid the groundwork for commercialization. Co-representative Se Hoon Park has been responsible for service planning and new business development at LG Uplus, and currently oversees human resources, finance, and overall management. Co-representative Soo Young Park, while pursuing a master's degree in psychology at Yonsei University, is in charge of machine learning and data analysis, and is currently involved in program planning and data analysis that integrates psychological theories. CSO So Yeon Kim has been responsible for marketing strategy at LG Uplus and continues to lead the marketing efforts for Heart travel.



<The Heart travel is divided into two types: Original and Light / source=Chemi Company>





Park said, "Heart travel is a service that helps individuals find meaningful connections through a more sincere approach. While existing dating services tend to be superficial and lack authenticity, marriage information companies can feel burdensome. We believe that current services do not adequately serve the dating market for those in their 30s, so we have developed our service to be more natural, more human, and focused on fostering genuine connections between people."



After signing up, you should provide a detailed profile and describe your ideal type, then choose between our main services: Heart travel Original and Light. The Original program features a 6:6 ratio for a two-day trip, while Light offers a more casual dinner experience at a 4:4 ratio. The Original will be conducted directly by a Heart travel representative, and the participation fee includes all expenses such as meals, beverages, and accommodation. The cost is approximately 500,000 won for the Original and around 100,000 won for Light, which includes participation and meal costs. Starting in early February, they also began piloting a 1:1 matching service.



<Chemi Company is preparing a one-on-one matching service called ‘Heart travel Tea Time’ / source=Chemi Company>





An authentic approach that overcomes the limitations of existing dating apps



What are the differences and selection criteria compared to existing dating apps? Se-Hoon Park explained, “The selection criteria are based on personal information such as age, residence, and occupation, as well as self-introduction materials. We initially narrow down candidates through multiple-choice questions, and then we review and select from the data submitted directly. As a result, the matching rate is approximately 45%, meaning that out of six pairs, about two or three pairs end up as couples.”



The difference from other apps lies in the 'intentional hurdles' and 'human connections.' Park said, “The entry barrier is higher than that of dating apps. There is a substantial amount of application material to complete, and participants must invest effort into their writing. As a result, those who join are more sincere rather than those looking for casual encounters. Additionally, we organize gatherings where participants can get to know each other in a joyful and natural manner. Thanks to this approach, we maintain a balanced gender ratio, and we provide updates on competition rates and matching rates on our website once a month.”



Organized over 100 meetings 2024, including an in-house meeting for SK Hynix



Approximately 40,000 to 50,000 people use Heart travel each month, with the actual number of customers around 5,000. Heart travel Original is held weekly, while Light takes place twice a week. Park stated, "We hold meetings every week, but the number of meetings is still insufficient compared to the number of applicants. Therefore, for those who seem to be particularly good fit, we recommend a separate 1:1 meeting. By the end of this year, we plan to secure regular data through our apps and develop a system that enhances the matching rate and the selection of customers using machine learning."



Heart travel's popularity has exceeded expectations, thanks to its balanced gender ratio and high matching rate. Park stated, “SK Hynix also organized an event for its employees. While the aim was to encourage marriage, even if participants do not end up as couples, it is meaningful to connect employees from various departments to create memories and relationships. We held over 100 meetings last year alone, with more than 1,000 participants.”



<After thoroughly filling out the information using the Heart travel app, you can apply for the service you wish to participate in / source=Chemi Company>





Korea University's initial startup package program, which Park has been a part of since April last year, has been a tremendous help for early-stage entrepreneurs. "At first, we launched the service with just a single web page. Consequently, usability suffered, and data management became challenging, so I realized we needed to release an app. It was the selection period for the initial startup package program, so I applied, and fortunately, Korea University was chosen as the host organization, allowing us to receive support."



The goals of the initial startup package program include not only the transition of web applications but also the facilitation of meetings and data management functions. Thanks to the initial funding, the app has been completed, and they plan to allocate the remaining costs towards advertising to secure returns. Furthermore, the Startup Support Foundation has provided extensive practical training in labor, legal affairs, and intellectual property, as well as assistance with recruitment, patent preparation, and networking events. Through Spark Lab, they learned about enhancing our IR materials and market methodologies, and they successfully secured seed investment in December.



This year's goal of Park, who laid the foundation for the business last year, is to expand operations. He stated, "We currently have a development plan to algorithmize tasks that are processed manually, and we need to hire developers to handle data analysis, as well as back-end and front-end work. We will also seek apply from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' TIPS program. Our plan is to attract more than three times the number of participants compared to last year, and we will strive to help more people find connections."



By Si Hyun Nam (sh@itdonag.com)