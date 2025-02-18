Saudi Arabia emerges as a mediator, leveraging ties with Trump. February. 18, 2025 08:00. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

President Donald Trump announced on the 16th that he would soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine. On the same day, White House Middle East envoy Steve Whitcroft revealed plans to visit Saudi Arabia—a venue expected to host the upcoming peace talks. American political outlet Axios reported that the United States and Russia are set to hold discussions in Saudi Arabia on the 18th.



With the Ukraine conflict—sparked by Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022—marking its third year, the so-called “golden week” of negotiations that could decide the war’s outcome is underway. As talks center on the United States and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, effectively sidelined in early discussions, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on the night of the 16th. The UAE, a key ally of Saudi Arabia, served as a platform for Zelensky’s appeal for international backing. Major European leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and others convened an emergency meeting in Paris on the 17th to discuss how to ensure Europe’s interests are represented.



● Trump: “I could meet Putin soon”



At Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located, President Trump told reporters on the 16th that a meeting with Putin “could happen very soon.” When asked if the meeting might take place this month, he replied, “It will happen soon. We’ll see how it goes.”



When questioned about whether Zelensky would also be involved in the peace talks, Trump replied, "he will be involved,” though he did not specify when or how Ukraine would participate.



In a Fox News interview that same day, envoy Whitcroft said he and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz were departing for Saudi Arabia that night. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had been in Israel, also left for Saudi Arabia on the 17th.



Axios reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov might attend the U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on the 18th. Some analysts have suggested that if the meeting yields partial results, a summit between President Trump and President Putin could be scheduled as early as later this month.



Meanwhile, Ukraine has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the United States appears to favor Russia’s stance. Many expect Ukraine to skip the upcoming negotiations. In an NBC News interview on the 16th, President Zelensky stressed that he wants President Trump to treat Ukraine as more important than Russia and vowed to reject any peace agreement reached solely between the U.S. and Russia that leaves Ukraine out.



After arriving in the UAE that night, Zelensky set out to visit key Middle Eastern nations—including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey—to secure regional support for the negotiations and strengthen economic cooperation, including involvement in postwar reconstruction.



● Starmer: U.K. may deploy troops to Ukraine



European leaders are voicing their discontent that the United States is moving ahead with negotiations with Russia without adequately reflecting Europe’s interests. According to the BBC, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to convene an emergency meeting in Paris on the 17th with leaders from key nations—including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the Netherlands—as well as with NATO Secretary General Marc Luter and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



The British daily The Guardian reported that Keir Starmer, the U.K. Prime Minister, signaled readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine to bolster its security if peace talks succeed. This marks the first time Starmer has hinted at such a move. In a Daily Telegraph op-ed, he argued that once the war ends, Putin might launch another attack before a temporary lull occurs, making military measures necessary despite the inherent risks to British forces.



