Son Heung-min sparks victory: Tottenham defeats Manchester United for consecutive wins

Tottenham’s victory began at the feet of Son Heung-min (33, pictured), as the team secured back-to-back wins in the English Premier League (EPL) for the first time in 140 days.



On the 17th, Tottenham defeated Manchester United 1-0 in their home match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, part of the 25th round of the 2024-2025 EPL season. This follows their 2-0 win against Brentford on the 2nd, which ended a four-game EPL losing streak and a seven-game winless run (1 win, 6 losses). With this latest victory, Tottenham has now won consecutive league matches for the first time since September 30th last year. The team currently sits 12th in the EPL standings with 30 points (9 wins, 3 draws, 13 losses).



Son Heung-min played a key role in the win. Starting as a left winger, he fired a left-footed volley from the left side of the penalty area in the 12th minute of the first half after receiving a cross from Rodrigo Bentancur. The shot deflected off a defender before Lucas Berival followed James Maddison’s movement to finish with his right foot.



Football statistics outlet Footmob rated Son Heung-min at 7.8 for the match, as he registered three shots and completed 27 passes. He was substituted in the 87th minute for Willson Odober. After the game, Son commented, “The criticism directed at me is upsetting, but I try not to let it affect me. Right now, the team is more important than myself,” adding, “The team regained its rhythm after a full week of training before the match, and that helped us win today.”



Meanwhile, Manchester United suffered their second straight defeat following their loss to Crystal Palace. They dropped two places to 15th in the standings with 29 points (8 wins, 5 draws, 12 losses), now 12 points clear of the relegation zone, which starts at 18th place, currently occupied by Ipswich (17 points).



