U.S. “Billboard Women in Music” goes to Aespa

K-pop girl group Aespa and Jennie from Blackpink will receive awards at the U.S. music awards show “Billboard Women in Music.”



Billboard announced its list of awardees on Wednesday (local time), with Aespa named as the winner of the “Group of the Year” award. The group's single “Supernova,” released last year, ranked 6th place on the Billboard Global 200 (excluding the United States) chart, and their track “Whiplash” secured 8th place on the Billboard Global 200 chart (including the United States).



Jennie is set to receive the “Global Force” award. Her solo single “Mantra,” released last October, entered Billboard’s main singles chart “Hot 100” for two consecutive weeks. “Love Hangover,” a track pre-released from her forthcoming album “Ruby” scheduled for release on March 7, also ranked 96th on the chart. Billboard commented, “The unrivaled Jennie was recognized for her explosive global influence.”



The Billboard Women in Music, which has been running since 2007, is an awards ceremony that honors women artists, creators, and producers who have greatly influenced the music world. Previous winners include TWICE with the “Breakthrough Artist” award in 2023 and NewJeans with the “Group of the Year” award last year. This year's ceremony is scheduled for March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.



