LG Electronics CEO engages with MS CEO online. February. 10, 2025 07:24. by 박현익 beepark@donga.com.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently visited the social media account of LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan to express his excitement about their collaboration in the artificial intelligence business. The strengthened partnership with Microsoft is expected to boost business-to-business (B2B) transactions, including AI, which LG Electronics is focusing on as a new business model.



According to Cho's LinkedIn page on Sunday, Nadella commented on a recent post by Cho, stating, “Looking forward to how we shape the future of AI-powered spaces together.” Cho's post highlighted the partnership between LG Electronics and Microsoft, which was announced in early January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) in Las Vegas. In response to Nadella's comment, Cho wrote, “I’m equally thrilled about our partnership and the incredible potential it holds, Nadella.”



At CES 2025, LG Electronics and Microsoft announced a strategic partnership to advance AI. This collaboration will integrate data from LG Electronics' products across various environments, including homes, vehicles, and commercial spaces, with Microsoft's AI technology to develop AI agents (assistants). Additionally, in the data center sector, LG Electronics revealed plans to support Microsoft’s next-generation AI data centers by leveraging its ultra-large-scale cooling technology, 'Chiller.'



Cho's LinkedIn page was launched on Tuesday, and his first post featured a communication with CEO Nadella. “I’m also delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Microsoft,” Cho wrote in the post. “LG Electronics remains deeply committed to driving innovations that enhance lives and foster a smarter, more sustainable future.”



