Kim Ha-seong to return to Tampa Bay Rays. February. 05, 2025 07:48. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

"I am grateful to the team for believing in me and offering me a great contract despite my injury. I will do my best to help the team win the World Series."



Gold Glove infielder Kim Ha-seong made this pledge during an online press conference on Tuesday, announcing his signing with the Tampa Bay Rays. He stated that he could return as early as late April. Before the press conference, Tampa Bay officially announced a two-year contract with Kim worth up to 31 million U.S. dollars.



According to the contract, Kim can also opt out of becoming a free agent (FA) by terminating the remaining contract after the season 2025 ends, which is effectively a provision to allow him another shot at free agency.



Since joining the San Diego Padres in 2021, Kim was expected to secure a major contract worth over 100 million dollars until mid-season last year as he approached FA eligibility. However, the situation changed when he injured his right shoulder while returning to first base on a pitcher’s pickoff attempt during an away game against Colorado on August 19. As a result, he underwent surgery and only found a new team after the new year began.



Wearing a uniform with the number 7, the same number he had during his time with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korean Professional Baseball League, Kim said the contract being delayed was not at all a problem and that he concentrated solely on his rehabilitation with full confidence in his contract agent Scott Boras. Kim added that he was told the operation went well and that he felt no major discomfort in throwing and hitting balls.



Kim, who is expected to take on the starting shortstop role upon his return, noted that he was told the ballpark is in excellent condition since it is an MLB stadium and surely has been well maintained. He continued that the stadium was not an issue in his decision to sign the contract, that the team was making thorough preparations, and that he didn’t foresee any problems when playing.



