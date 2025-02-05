Spousal maternity leave for civil servants to increase to 20 days. February. 05, 2025 07:47. by 고도예 기자 yea@donga.com.

The spousal maternity leave available to male civil servants will increase from 10 days to 20 days. Acting President Choi Sang-mok, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance, held a cabinet meeting at the Seoul Government Complex on Tuesday morning to deliberate and decide on the revised national and local civil servant service regulations.



The amendment will take effect from Feb 11. Civil servants can use an additional 10 days of leave even if they have used all existing maternity leave, if less than 90 days have passed since their spouse gave birth.



The National Assembly revised the Equal Employment Opportunity Act in September of last year to require employers to provide 20 days of paid leave to workers when their spouses give birth. The public service also adjusted the period of maternity leave for civil servants' spouses. The amendment will take effect on Feb. 23.



