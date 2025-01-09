President Yoon rejects 2nd arrest warrant. January. 09, 2025 07:57. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said "no" to the execution of the second arrest warrant issued by the joint investigative headquarters formed by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and police. With the Presidential Security Service (PSS) securing the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul to the point where it is even dubbed the “Hannam-dong Bunker,” to obstruct the execution of the arrest warrant, President Yoon’s camp demanded either an indictment or a pre-arrest warrant, conveying their lack of intention to cooperative on the investigation. On Wednesday, as President Yoon was seen approaching the gate of the presidential residence, obviously preparing himself for the execution of the arrest warrant, he faced mounting criticism for his abnormal approach to defying legal proceedings.



“We demand you either file charges or issue a pre-arrest warrant. Our fundamental take on the arrest warrant is that we will respond to court proceedings if either of these actions are taken,” President Yoon’s current lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, who served as Daegu High Prosecutor, said in a press conference on Wednesday. “Mobilizing special forces or SWAT units for the execution of an unlawful warrant is, in fact, an act of rebellion.'"



As the CIO views the second attempt as their last chance in effect, precision is put above speed, and the optimal timing and tactics for executing the warrant are actively discussed with the police. The CIO reportedly considers serving the arrest warrant on a weekday- rather than on a weekend when protesters gather in large numbers, and even reviews nighttime execution to raise chances of the warrant execution.



While the opposition rumors about President Yoon's “escape,” President Yoon was caught looking around the gate to the presidential residence on Wednesday, escorted by his security personnel. He has not made any public appearances for the past 36 days, except for the day he issued a statement to the nation following the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year.



