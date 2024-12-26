Cheong Ahn Organics Aims to Be a Trusted Global Health Functional Food Brand with Meditamin and Slimplanet. December. 26, 2024 10:31. (redbk@itdonga.com). According to Fortune Business Insights, the global health functional food market is expected to reach a value of $457.35 billion by 2024. In particular, the trend for "self-medication" has gained popularity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the interest in health and immunity management has increased. In addition, there is growing attention being paid to weight management, skin health, and stress relief, contributing to intense competition in the market, making it challenging for companies to succeed without a competitive edge.



Byung Sun Choe, CEO (left), and Myeong-yeon Lee, CEO (right), of Cheong Ahn Organics / Source: IT DongA





Cheong Ahn Organics is a company behind functional food brands like Meditamin and Slimplanet. The company is distinguished from others through its R&D capabilities, as well as by developing and producing its raw materials and sourcing high-quality ingredients from around the world. It is also minimizing its intermediary distribution processes and has adopted an e-commerce-focused sales strategy.



Recognizing the potential of raw materials and the opportunities within the e-commerce market.



Cheong Ahn Organics was founded when Choe Byung Sun, an experienced R&D professional in raw material, and Lee Myeong-yeon, who recognized the e-commerce potential in the health functional food market, joined forces. Choe, who was involved in the research and development of resveratrol at Jangsuchae, an agricultural and food manufacturing company, joined forces with Lee, who had experience at Hanmi Pharmaceutical, allowing the pair to combine their expertise and create innovative products.



Resveratrol, which is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is regarded as a promising ingredient in the functional foods market. By leveraging Choe's R&D achievements, the company has developed a range of products and expanded its portfolio to include the Meditamin and Slimplanet brands.



As Lee stated, "At Cheong Ahn Organics, we are continuously innovating our core ingredients and materials. We are aiming to explore new industrial possibilities through the development of raw materials and redefine the standards in the functional foods industry through taking on challenges and through innovation."



Various functional foods available under the Meditamin and Slimplanet brands / Source: Cheong Ahn Organics





Meditamin is a comprehensive health brand that is focused on offering top-quality and effective functional foods. Its main products are targeted at immunity enhancement, skin health, and stress relief, emphasizing their functionality and efficacy by maximizing the ingredient contents.



Slimplanet, on the other hand, is focused on healthy weight management and includes products tailored to various needs such as fat reduction, muscle maintenance, and digestive health improvement. Beyond simple diet products, it aims to support customers in maintaining a sustainable lifestyle. "We provide scientifically validated solutions that help our customers lead healthy and balanced lives," Lee added.



Cheong Ahn Organics has focused on online sales for growth / Source: Cheong Ahn Organics





The two brands have adopted an e-commerce-focused sales strategy, minimizing the intermediary distribution stages. By eliminating these middle steps, which are often the cause of price increases, the companies can offer high-quality functional foods to consumers at reasonable prices. For the company, the removal of these unnecessary costs translates into higher margins, in turn supporting sustainable growth. Cheong Ahn Organics is investing its cost savings into high-quality raw materials for functional foods. The company also incorporates eco-friendly elements and sustainable production methods into its packaging, to simultaneously address health and environmental concerns.



Approximately 40% of the sales for Meditamin and Slimplanet occur overseas. Most of these international sales are fulfilled through a direct-to-consumer reverse logistics model, where specialized shipping companies individually package and deliver the products to customers. This approach is made possible by marketing strategies that are tailored to local markets. According to CEO Lee Myeong-yeon, by focusing on the product quality and raw materials from the beginning, the overall burden of customer support has been reduced along with increased customer repurchase rates.



Aiming to become a globally-recognized brand beyond the domestic market



Cheong Ahn Organics, which has continued to maintain steady growth, is looking to achieve success in additional markets. Beyond Japan, Thailand, and Southeast Asia, the company is planning to enter the US and European markets by 2025. In particular, with its expansive and dynamic functional foods market, the US is being approached from a long-term perspective.



The company’s ability to expand into global markets has been significantly supported by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). Through the SBA’s export-promotion programs, Cheong Ahn Organics has established a foundation for its overseas market entry, strengthening its global business capabilities and expanding its export reach. In the Japanese market, the company has benefited from online marketing support for eBay Japan and Qoo10 Japan, which contributed to raising the local brand awareness and boosting the company’s sales. The Amazon Acceleration Program has further helped Cheong Ahn Organics to expand its sales channels in North America and enhance its global competitiveness. Practical training and marketing support has provided a solid foundation for growth in the online market.



As CEO Lee commented, “SBA’s programs have been immensely beneficial to Cheong Ahn Organics’ overseas business. I believe the support available from institutions like SBA plays a vital role in helping SMEs to grow and build their competitiveness in the global market.”



Cheong Ahn Organics aims to become a global leader in the functional foods market through ongoing research and development / Source: Cheong Ahn Organics





Aiming for Global Leadership in Functional Foods



Cheong Ahn Organics is actively pursuing strategies to strengthen its competitive edge. The company provides structured employee training programs and supports the academic development of its employees with scholarships for Master's and Bachelor's degrees. In addition, it is continuing to expand its portfolio of high-value raw materials and to invest in R&D.



"We aspire to stand alongside trusted global companies in the functional foods sector, like Solgar and Blackmores," Lee concluded.



By Hyung-seok Kang (redbk@itdonga.com)