OU International's One-day's you Targets Southeast Asia and Europe with SBA’s Support. December. 23, 2024 16:09. . OU International (CEO Hyun-ho Ko and Chae-hyun Ahn), a cosmetic brand known for its flagship ‘One-day's you’ product line, is expanding into Southeast Asian, European, and American markets.



One-day's you earned recognition for its efficacy, winning first place in the K-Pack Award category of the Korean K-beauty platform "HwaHae" in the second half of 2024. The brand also secured the top spot in the Skincare (Beauty and Cosmetics) category at the 2024 Korea Consumer Satisfaction Brand Awards. Building on its achievements in K-beauty exports, OU International is now pursuing a strategy of diversifying its exports to online and offline overseas markets.



With the support of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), the brand participated in the "2024 Outbound Overseas (Taiwan) Market Entry" program, and successfully partnered with Watsons after a one-on-one meeting with its MD. The brand supplied Watsons with its "Pore Sebum Powder," a product designed to control sebum and maintain makeup for longer durations. This product won the 2024 Health, Wellness and Beauty Awards in the Best Selling category.



OU International's One-day's you No More Black Head / Source: OU International





OU International's One-day's you has also entered eight MAZZOLARI professional cosmetics stores in Italy, as well as 23 other stores, including department stores and luxury shops. In Japan, it partnered with Matsumoto Kiyoshi, while it is stocked by Primor in Spain and in offline stores such as TJMaxx, TKMaxx, CM, and Marshall’s in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, serving as a global ambassador for the excellence of Korean cosmetics.



As well, One-day's you is leading K-beauty exports through e-commerce channels such as Shopee and Lazada in Southeast Asia, following its success on Japan's Qoo10, Amazon, and Rakuten.

Hyun-ho Ko, CEO of OU International, stated, "Expanding our business into the Middle East, South America, and Africa has solidified our position as a global cosmetics brand. Collaborating with SBA has given us momentum for global promotion and overseas market development. We will accelerate our efforts to maximize revenue and achieve our export goals by 2025."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)