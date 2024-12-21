Son Heung-min scores winning corner kick. December. 21, 2024 07:39. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur delivered a brilliant corner kick goal, leading the team to the semifinals of the English Football League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup.



On Friday, the Korean football player scored a direct goal from a corner kick during the 2024–2025 Carabao Cup quarterfinal match against Manchester United in London. In the 43rd minute of the second half, with Tottenham leading 3-2, Son took a corner kick with his right foot. The ball curled like a banana and landed directly in the goal, becoming Tottenham's fourth goal.



A direct goal from a corner kick is a rarity in professional football, as it requires a precise curve toward the goal combined with a goalkeeper's positioning error. Among football legends, Thierry Henry of France and David Beckham of the U.K. have scored direct corner goals while playing Major League Soccer (MLS) in the U.S.



한국어