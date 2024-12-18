Nearthlab Wins Best of Innovation at CES 2025 for Drone Station. December. 18, 2024 09:22. (munch@itdonga.com). Breakthrough drone station technology honored at CES 2025 for unlocking full autonomy



Nearthlab, a leading provider of autonomous drone solutions, has been awarded a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Best of Innovation for its Station for Drone First Responder(DFR). This cutting-edge station enables drones to operate entirely autonomously, from takeoff to landing without human intervention.



Overcoming traditional battery limitations, the station replaces conventional charging with an innovative battery-swapping system. This extends flight capacity from a constrained 30 minutes to uninterrupted operations, ensuring drones are always mission ready. With drones on constant standby within the station, preparation times for deployment are drastically reduced, combining rapid battery replacement with immediate operational readiness.



Built for reliability, the station features a cooling system to prevent overheating and is designed to withstand strong vibrations and extreme weather conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in the toughest environments.



The Best of Innovation award, presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, recognizes products that stand out in design and technological innovation. This recognition underscores Nearthlab’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of autonomous drone technology.



"The Station for DFR represents a transformative leap in making drones a dependable solution for urgent, high-demand situations,” said Jay Choi, co-founder and CEO of Nearthlab. “We’re excited to see our work gain recognition on such a global stage."



This accolade adds to Nearthlab’s previous CES Innovation Awards® in 2022 for its plug-and-play solution, NearthWIND Mobile, which transforms commercial devices into fully autonomous inspection drones.



Nearthlab is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation.



