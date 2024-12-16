Newspapers including Dong-A distribute extra editions. December. 16, 2024 07:53. by 서지원기자, 김화영기자 wish@donga.com.

On Saturday, following the passage of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment motion in the National Assembly, major newspapers issued emergency “extra editions” despite it being a Saturday, a non-standard newspaper publication day. Young people, unfamiliar with such editions, found them fascinating, while older generations expressed nostalgia, saying, "It's been a long time since I’ve held an extra edition in my hands." The extras were nicknamed "impeachment goods" or "historical goods."



That day, citizens received an extra edition of The Dong-A Ilbo near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, and in Gwanghwamun. The front page featured the headline, "President Yoon Impeached, Duties Suspended," and included articles discussing the outlook for state affairs and investigations after the suspension, as well as the prospects of an early presidential election. Other major media outlets also prepared their own extra editions, distributing them at high-traffic locations.



An extra edition is a newspaper issued outside regular publication schedules to quickly deliver significant breaking news. While these editions are typically shorter than regular papers, they prioritize urgent dissemination of major national or disaster-related news. The Dong-A Ilbo previously issued extra editions on Nov. 23, 2010, during North Korea's shelling of Yeonpyeong Island, and on Dec. 19, 2011, following the death of Kim Jong Il. This marked the first extra edition in 13 years.



Citizens expressed amazement upon encountering the extras. "My friends and I excitedly shouted, ‘Extras! Extras!’ as we grabbed the newspapers," Seo, a 22-year-old college student met near the National Assembly, shared. "I think this is truly a ‘historical good.’”



