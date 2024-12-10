Han Kang celebrates Nobel win with editors over lunch. December. 10, 2024 07:50. by 스톡홀름=김소민기자 somin@donga.com.

At 1 p.m. local time on Sunday, a Volvo XC90 escorted by police cars and motorcycles pulled up to a cozy French restaurant in downtown Stockholm. Emerging from the car was South Korean novelist Han Kang, who was celebrated for works such as ‘The Vegetarian’ and ‘Human Acts.’ The occasion was a private luncheon hosted by her Swedish publisher, Natur och Kultur, to honor Han’s recent Nobel Prize in Literature.



Editors from around the world, including representatives from South Korea, Norway, Brazil, the U.K., and Italy, joined the event. The restaurant, which usually opens at 4 p.m., was reserved exclusively for the gathering, allowing Han and about a dozen editors to enjoy an intimate celebration for about two hours. From South Korea, editors from Munhakdongne, MunhakgwaJiseongsa, and Changbi were present, alongside representatives from RCW, the literary agency managing Han’s international publications.



