ROOTONIX, Pioneering Digital Healthcare with Innovative Transdermal Absorption and AI Diagnostic Technologies, Garners Global Recognition. December. 05, 2024 15:05. (Moon-kyoo. LEE). ROOTONIX, a digital healthcare company established in late 2019, continues to make groundbreaking strides with its advanced transdermal absorption and multi-analysis AI technologies. Specializing in scalp and skin diagnostics, it offers tailored solutions for diverse health and aesthetic needs. The company's revolutionary method of delivering high-molecular compounds, such as collagen, directly into the dermis via its innovative MTS Patch combined with microcurrents, has redefined skincare technology. This cutting-edge approach, branded as CELLADEEP, is supported by successful human trials, highly favorable technical evaluations, and inclusion in a prestigious SCI journal.





The CELLADEEP brand, launched simultaneously in South Korea and Germany in November 2024, is part of ROOTONIX's broader mission to combat skin aging. Its debut at the world’s largest medical device trade fair, MEDICA 2024, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, drew significant interest from European medical institutions. This attention underscores the global recognition of it's pioneering technology, which promises to revolutionize anti-aging skincare by enhancing the penetration of beneficial compounds through the skin.



Beyond CELLADEEP, it has also cemented its position in the global market with its AI-driven scalp diagnostic solution, MONADOO. Designed to analyze scalp health and provide personalized solutions for hair loss care, MONADOO has seen widespread adoption across aesthetic clinics, salons, and professional care centers in countries such as Germany, France, the UAE, and Singapore. Its reputation for precision and efficacy has made it a preferred choice among international professionals in the beauty and healthcare industries.



ROOTONIX's recent achievements include signing an exclusive partnership with a leading German distributor and securing over $1 million in purchase agreements with companies in Russia, Lithuania, and Dubai. These successes highlight the rapid expansion of it’s influence in the global market and its potential to reshape the healthcare and beauty landscape.



Additionally, ROOTONIX was selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, an initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea and the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), organized and operated by the Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (SCCEI). This prestigious selection underscores the company’s innovative capabilities and its strategic focus on expanding its global footprint.



With its unique transdermal absorption technology receiving acclaim and global adoption of its AI diagnostic solutions, ROOTONIX is poised for extraordinary achievements in 2024 and beyond. Its groundbreaking technologies are transforming the fields of skincare and scalp care, making it a leader in the burgeoning digital healthcare market.



By Moon-kyoo. LEE(Moon-kyoo. LEE)