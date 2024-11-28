'Easy Drop' service to be launched in Myeongdong. November. 28, 2024 07:37. by 최동수 기자 firefly@donga.com.

A service that allows travelers to pack their luggage in advance in Seoul’s city center and pick it up at airports in overseas destinations will be expanded to Myeongdong and Gangnam in Seoul.



The Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Ministry announced Wednesday that it would open an office near Exit 9 of Myeongdong Station on Subway Line 4 in Seoul to provide the ‘Easy Drop’ service exclusively for luggage. Easy Drop is a service that allows travelers to check their luggage at a location other than the airport in advance and pick it up when they arrive at an overseas airport.



It was launched in 2010 at Seoul Station City Center Airport Terminal and has since expanded to Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Hongdae, Seoul, Inspire Resort, and Paradise City Hotel in Incheon. Easy Drop service is available to passengers traveling with Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, and T'way Air.



“Early next year, we will expand the service to areas with a cluster of accommodation facilities, including hotels and residences near Apgujeong and Sinsa stations on Seoul Subway Line 3,” said a ministry official.



