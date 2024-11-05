Drug smuggling is seized twice a day on average this year. November. 05, 2024 08:05. by 세종=정순구 기자 soon9@donga.com.

The number of drug smuggling cases detected for the first nine months averaged two per day, up more than 20 percent from a year ago. The weight of seized cannabis decreased from the previous year, while meth and cocaine increased.



On Thursday, the Korea Customs Service said it seized a total of 623 cases and 574 kilograms of drugs at the border from January to September this year. That’s an average of 2.3 seizures and 2.1 kilograms of drugs per day. The 574 kilograms is enough for 19 million people to take simultaneously. Compared to the same period last year, the number of drug seizures increased by 24 percent, and the weight increased by 16 percent. The number and weight of drug seizures have been increasing every year. In particular, the weight of drugs seized has more than quadrupled compared to January through September 2020 (134 kilograms).



“This year’s increase in the number of drug seizures is due to an increase in the number of cases where small amounts of drugs weighing 10 grams or less, such as medicines containing narcotic ingredients and cannabis products, were caught by travelers and international mail,” said an official of the Korea Customs Service.”



The increase in the weight of drugs seized is due to the increase in the number of small amounts of drugs brought in, as well as the increase in the number of large-scale smuggling attempts by drug organizations for distribution.” There were 15 large-scale drug smuggling seizures of 10 kilograms or more, amounting to 272 kilograms. Year-over-year, the number of such cases and weight surged by 200 percent and 330 percent, respectively.



For the first nine months of the year, meth was the most common drug seized, with 122 cases and 338 kilograms. It was followed by cocaine (six cases, 62 kilograms) and cannabis (172 cases, 46 kilograms). In terms of weight, meth and cocaine increased by 38 percent and 919 percent, respectively, from a year ago, while cannabis decreased by 62 percent. It is analyzed that the constant demand for methamphetamine and the high market price in South Korea compared to other countries are the reasons for the continuous smuggling attempts.



