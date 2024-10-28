Chey Tae-won to chair 2025 APEC CEO Summit. October. 28, 2024 09:47. by 홍석호 will@donga.com.

Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will chair the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in South Korea next year.



Chey will preside over the CEO Summit, which will be held on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Meeting in November next year, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday. Chey will attend the 2024 APEC CEO Summit in Peru next month on November 14-15 to take over the gavel from current chair Fernando Zavala and reveal the theme and plans for next year's event.



The APEC CEO Summit is attended annually by the leaders of the 21 APEC member economies and more than 1,000 global business leaders. The last CEO Summit was held in Busan in 2005 and brought together more than 800 business leaders and leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region.



To ensure the success of the CEO Summit, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched a task force comprising two offices and one center. The business organization will also serve as the Korean secretariat for the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and organize key business leaders' events during the Summit. It will also lead discussions to ensure that the issues of Korean businesses are brought to the attention of APEC leaders. Next year's ABAC will be chaired by HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang. The organization plans to hold various cooperation forums by inviting global CEOs in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), energy, finance, and new industries.



한국어