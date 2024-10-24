Ahn Jung-geun’s historic writings return to Korea in 15 years. October. 24, 2024 08:22. by 사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com.

For the first time in 15 years, the handwritten work of Ahn Jung-geun, a revered Korean independence activist, is returning to Korea. Among these writings is the word “獨立” (Independence), penned by Ahn in his own hand while imprisoned at Lushun Russo-Japanese Prison shortly before his execution in February 1910. To the left of the inscription is a clear palm print from Ahn, who famously had his ring finger amputated. This poignant piece was given to Masao Shitara, a jailer at Lushun Prison, and is now in the possession of Ryukoku University in Japan.



This piece and four other significant writings by Ahn will be showcased at a special exhibition titled “Ahn Jung-geun 書,” which opens on Thursday at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History. The exhibition commemorates the 115th anniversary of Ahn's death in Harbin and will feature 18 of his writings—13 of which are recognized as national treasures—from both Japan and Korea.



At the heart of the exhibition is Ahn’s iconic writing of “Independence.” The bold, concise strokes of the two characters are filled with a sense of determination and strength, reflecting Ahn’s lifelong dedication to Korea’s sovereignty. Ahn, who believed strongly in the power of education, founded the Samheung School in Jinnampo, South Pyongan Province, in 1906 to nurture young talent and instill patriotic values.



Alongside these historical writings, the exhibition will present more than 50 artifacts from Ahn’s life, offering visitors insight into how he transformed his vision of restoring Korea's independence into action. "We hope this exhibition will provide an opportunity to retrace Ahn’s journey, from his patriotic awakening to his decisive actions in Harbin,” said Han Soo, director of the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History. The exhibition runs through March 31, 2025, and admission is free.



