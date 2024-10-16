Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tops Consumer Reports’ best smartphone list. October. 16, 2024 07:50. by 박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics' AI-powered phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, launched earlier this year, has secured the top spot in the latest smartphone rankings by the prominent U.S. consumer magazine Consumer Reports. Despite the recent release of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Galaxy S24 Ultra maintained its position, receiving high marks for user convenience.



According to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry on Tuesday, Consumer Reports awarded both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max a score of 87, placing them jointly in first place. Apple's newest model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, fell to third place with a score of 86, receiving lower ratings for user convenience and call quality.



Consumer Reports noted that "the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a ‘fantastic’ choice for consumers seeking premium features," particularly highlighting the practical and impressive AI capabilities, such as "real-time translation" and "AI editing."



