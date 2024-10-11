PPP leader urges credible results on First Lady’s stock manipulation allegations. October. 11, 2024 07:40. by 권구용기자 9dragon@donga.com.

Han Dong-hoon, leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP), called on the prosecution to produce results that the public can trust regarding the allegations involving First Lady Kim Keon Hee's connection to the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case. Han’s comments came in response to a question about speculation that the prosecution may decide not to indict the First Lady. His remarks have sparked internal discussions, with some interpreting them effectively as a push for an indictment.



After a PPP leadership meeting held at Ganghwa Cultural Center on Thursday, Han said, “I don’t know what plans the prosecution has,” but reiterated the importance of public confidence in the outcome. This marked the first time Han has publicly addressed the First Lady’s alleged involvement in the case, signaling a tougher stance on the issue, following his previous call for an apology over a separate controversy involving Kim’s acceptance of a Dior handbag, emphasizing the public sentiment over the case.



A key figure within Han’s faction commented, "With President Yoon Suk Yeol expected to meet Han after the October 16 by-elections, it's clear that Han is accurately conveying public sentiment on the First Lady’s issue to the President." This has been interpreted as a sign that Han intends to raise the matter during their anticipated one-on-one meeting.



Continuing its stance from the previous day, the presidential office declined to comment on Han’s statements, indicating an intent to avoid publicly engaging on the issue. Analysts suggest the administration is wary of creating the appearance of conflict between the presidency and the party, especially particularly ahead of their bilateral discussions.



However, Han's public remarks on the First Lady for two consecutive days have drawn criticism from the party. Rep. Yoon Sang-hyeon of the ruling party commented, "Unless one intends to join the efforts to demonize the First Lady, such self-sabotaging remarks should be avoided." Another pro-Yoon lawmaker added, "Han keeps causing internal division."



한국어