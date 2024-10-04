Lim Yun-chan earns two Gramophone awards. October. 04, 2024 07:54. by 유윤종문화전문기자 gustav@donga.com.

South Korean pianist Lim Yun-chan won both the Gramophone Piano Award and the title as this year’s Gramophone Young Artist at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards held in London on Wednesday evening (local time). He not only became the first South Korean pianist to earn a Gramophone title but also left an unprecedented mark as the first South Korean national to garner two Gramophone titles at the same time.



Founded in 1977 by Gramophone, a well-known British classical music magazine, the Gramophone Classical Music Awards have since been presented in 11 categories, including piano, instrumental music, orchestra, opera, and others.



Among the top three recordings in the piano category were two of his albums, one of which - “Chopin Études” – brought him the piano award. The other recording on the shortlist is “Liszt Études d’exécution transcendante.” Lim wrote a new chapter in the history of the Gramophone Awards as the first pianist who had two albums on the list of finalists in the same year. “Chopin Études” was just one vote ahead of his other album, making both of his albums the top two finalists in the category. The rest of the finalists are Piotr Anderszewski’s “Bartók, Janáček, Szymanowski Piano Works.”



Prior to Lim, South Korean violist Jung Kyung-hwa was presented the Gramophone Award for chamber music in 1990 in recognition of her album titled “Strauss/Respighi Sonata,” and Jang Young-joo received the 1993 Gramophone Young Artist Award. Back in 1994, Jung earned her second Gramophone award in the concerto category thanks to “Bartok Concerto No. 2/Rhapsody No. 1 & 2.” Chang Han-na was awarded the 2003 concerto award with “Prokofiev: Sinfonia concertante.”



He earned a round of applause from the audience by performing Lim Franz Liszt’s “Sonetto 104 del Petrarca” at the awards ceremony on Wednesday. Commentator Rob Cohen’s online review in the piano category commended him as an artist of his originality who is even equipped with the best qualities his seniors have such as Maurizio Pollini’s techniques and Alfred Cortot’s spoken-style tonal quality, adding that there is not any other recording of this music piece that has more to offer than Lim’s. Commentator Tim Parry wrote in a review for the “Gramophone Young Artist” that Lim not only has excellent technique, but also boasts a beautiful imagination, enriched touches and even means with which he delivers such excellence.



Lim said in an interview after the awards ceremony that his music is about everything from the way his parents talk to what all his senses feel and teach him. He added that he and the world of his music owe a debt of gratitude to everyone around him.



The Recording of the Year, in effect the grand prix of the awards, went to U.S. violinist Hilary Hahn’s “YSAŸE Six Solo Violin Sonatas,” which also claimed the instrumental music award.



He will play “Chopin: Piano Concerto No.2” with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, led by conductor Paavo Jarvi, in five performances in South Korea between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22.



한국어