Yoon and Ishiba pledge to strengthen bilateral relations. October. 03, 2024 07:19. by 도쿄=이상훈 특파원 sanghun@donga.com.

On Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol held a phone call with Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where the two leaders agreed to enhance South Korea-Japan relations and reinforce trilateral cooperation with the U.S. This marks the first official communication between Yoon and Ishiba since the latter assumed office, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of deepening their bilateral ties as they approach the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization between the two countries. President Yoon praised the recent improvements in South Korea-Japan relations, which began under former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and expressed his commitment to further strengthening these ties.



Japan’s new Foreign Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, reiterated this stance, emphasizing that strong relations between South Korea and Japan are essential for stability and prosperity in East Asia. "I believe the relationship between our two countries has dramatically improved, particularly under the leadership of President Yoon and former Prime Minister Kishida,” Iwaya said. “As we commemorate the 60th anniversary of normalization, I am determined to further enhance and broaden our bilateral cooperation."



Iwaya, who served as Japan’s Defense Minister during the 2018 radar lock-on dispute involving the South Korean military and Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, pointed to that incident as an example of how the two countries overcame challenges and resumed defense exchanges. He also underscored the importance of the trilateral partnership between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan in maintaining peace and stability in the region.



When questioned about criticisms from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party regarding his perceived "South Korea-friendly" stance, Iwaya firmly dismissed the notion. "Who said that?" he asked, before clarifying that Japan’s diplomacy is not about opposing South Korea or China. "It is in Asia’s collective interest to resolve current issues and build a forward-looking, constructive relationship."



Prime Minister Ishiba also spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and trilateral cooperation with South Korea. Both leaders agreed to coordinate a trilateral summit in conjunction with an upcoming U.S.-Japan summit.



