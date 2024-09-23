Koreans and Japanese unite at 'Korea-Japan Festival Plaza'. September. 23, 2024 07:42. by 임재혁 heok@donga.com.

“I love these clothes. Let’s take a photo together.”



At the 'Korea-Japan Festival Plaza' at COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at 11 a.m. on September 22, Kim Seo-yul, 16, wearing a yukata, a traditional Japanese garment, spoke to her friend. “I'm excited to wear a yukata, which I've only seen in comics,” said Kim, who has always enjoyed Japanese anime and dreamed of going to art school, adding, “I hope there will be more opportunities for exchanges between the two countries.”



The Korea-Japan Festival Plaza, the largest civilian exchange event between Korea and Japan, began in 2005 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It celebrated its 20th edition this year.



The event began with a performance by the Korean-Japanese Boys and Girls Choir. Japanese vocalist Yoshikazu Mera, who sang the theme song from the Japanese anime ‘Mononoke Hime’ (Princess Mononoke), shared the stage with Korean musical theater actor Park Wan. Japanese creative dancer Takafuji Ukon and the Korean dance troupe Lee Young-ah took turns performing traditional dances from both countries. “It's always touching to see so many Japanese and Koreans come together and unite,” said Katsuo Sato, 54, a Japanese tourist attending the festival for the 10th time.



Some citizens came dressed as Japanese cartoon characters. There were also performances by singers from both countries, including the Korean idol group ILLIT and the Japanese group Ivy. Approximately 50 experience and promotional booths organized by companies from both countries were also popular.



