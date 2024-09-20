Pres. Yoon commits to finalizing Czech nuclear plant contract. September. 20, 2024 08:11. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

During a summit with Czech President Petr Pavel on Thursday (local time), South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth progress of remaining procedures leading up to the final contract for the new Dukovany nuclear power plant next year.



In a joint press conference following both a one-on-one and expanded meeting with President Pavel in Prague, President Yoon stated, "The new Dukovany nuclear power plant, which will be built in cooperation between companies from both countries, will serve as a key opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership between South Korea and the Czech Republic." He added that the two countries have agreed to expand strategic cooperation in areas such as the development of advanced industries, securing energy security, and responding to the climate crisis, using the new nuclear power plant project as a catalyst. In July, the Czech government selected Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) as the preferred bidder for the construction of the new plant, a project valued at 24 trillion won ($18 billion).



In a written interview with Reuters, President Yoon addressed the ongoing intellectual property dispute between U.S. nuclear company Westinghouse and KHNP regarding the export of the Czech plant, stating, "The South Korean and U.S. governments are working to create a favorable environment for corporate cooperation." He expressed confidence that the dispute would be resolved amicably, citing a strong consensus on the need for nuclear cooperation between the two nations within the framework of their solid alliance.



President Yoon underscored that "the most important thing is the success of the Czech Republic's new nuclear power project," and pledged to maintain close communication with the Czech government to ensure the smooth finalization of the contract and the successful completion of the project. While Westinghouse has claimed that KHNP used its patented technology without permission, President Yoon stressed that efforts by both the South Korean and U.S. governments would lead to the resolution of the issue.



