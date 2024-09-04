[Maison&Objet] Écrit et Parfum: “Capturing the Essence of Art in Every Scent”. September. 04, 2024 16:54. (redbk@itdonga.com). The Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP) participates annually in Maison&Objet Paris, the international fair showcasing "decoration, design, and lifestyle" consumer goods. KIDP's Design Korea Exhibition Hall at the event has served as a steppingstone for small and medium-sized businesses with design excellence to reach broader exposure and market opportunities.

This year, KIDP is participating from September 5 to September 9, joined by Korean design businesses showcasing furniture, stationery, tableware, and more. In collaboration with IT Donga, we are introducing 23 design-driven small and medium enterprises participating in Maison&Objet Design Korea.





PARK Garam, CEO of Écrit et Parfum / Source: Écrit et Parfum



Écrit et Parfum is a brand that is focused on transfusing the essence of iconic art into scents. It explores various forms of art—writing, painting, photography, music—and how they intersect with scents, to extend intellectual experiences into sensory ones. As PARK Garam, CEO of Écrit et Parfum, shared, “Contemplation through a good poem is akin to planting a seed of beauty in the heart which, though not immediate, will one day blossom in a magnificent way.”



Écrit et Parfum’s imaginative desire to create lingering scents that complement deep contemplation has been materialized in various fragrance products such as perfumes, scented candles, and fragrance tags. The brand focuses on personalizing mass-produced items, to create unique objet d’art that reflect the user’s lifestyle and identity. Hand-blown glass bottles and hand-sanded lids give each product a unique line, offering the paradoxical impression of being one-of-a-kind despite being mass-produced. This reflects the creativity of the company’s skillfully blending professionalism and the authenticity of their products.



Perfume products by Écrit et Parfum / Source: Écrit et Parfum



One of their signature products is the perfume “Aimez-vous Bergamote...,” which was inspired by Françoise Sagan’s novel “Aimez-vous Brahms?.” This perfume combines citrus and leather notes. Although it is an unconventional combination, PARK Garam suggests that it will make consumers fall in love with serendipity every time they catch the scent.



The scented candles were created in collaboration with YUL ceramic studio. The candles are encased in ceramics individually crafted on a potter’s wheel, meaning that each piece has its own distinct lines, texture, and shape. What’s more, the design process involved extensive consideration of the shape and color that would best encapsulate and release the scent. As PARK Garam remarked, “The best experience occurs when you first feel the earthy texture of the ceramic and then gaze at the color of the embedded fragrance, before indulging in the scent.”



Scented candle products by Écrit et Parfum / Source: Écrit et Parfum



The fragrance tags, which are designed to fill specific indoor spaces—like closets or cars—with scent, are inspired by music and shaped like cassette tapes. These fragrance tags satisfy both the users’ practical and emotional needs. In addition to placing them in desired locations to infuse the space with scent, the tags come with a QR code that links to a music playlist tailored to each scent.



During the development of these fragrance products, Écrit et Parfum engaged in numerous discussions that included writers, painters, perfumers, and evaluators. The goal was to create more than just simple fragrances; the company strives to encapsulate complex or sophisticated identities in the products they offer, based on a deep understanding and respect for each field.



Fragrance tag products by Écrit et Parfum / Source: Écrit et Parfum



Écrit et Parfum’s participation in Maison&Objet with these distinctly unique fragrance products is driven by a desire to gain “experience.” The brand team aims to meet with design and art enthusiasts at the exhibition, to gather a diverse range of opinions. PARK Garam expressed, “I want to continue sharing technical expertise and deep artistic contemplation between Seoul and Paris. The goal is to create unique scents and content through this process.”





Kang Hyeongseok (redbk@itdonga.com)