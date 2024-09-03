Police launch probe into Telegram over online sex crime. September. 03, 2024 07:59. by 이채완·권구용 기자 chaewani@donga.com.

The police announced on Monday that internal investigations are underway on Telegram related to deepfake sexual exploitation crimes. Given the distribution and trading of sexually exploitative material on Telegram, it is believed that Telegram is turning a blind eye to crimes. It has been reported that the police have not ruled out the possibility of placing a red notice on Telegram founder Pavel Durov and other related individuals with Interpol.



“We have initiated investigations before indicting Telegram on charges of aiding and abetting (deepfake sexual exploitation crime). We are cooperating with the French investigative authorities and various international organizations to investigate Telegram,” Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency, said at a press conference on Monday. The police are discussing the option of arresting and investigating Telegram officials when entering the country after conducting internal investigations. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is considering measures, including issuing red notices to officials.



Some view the measure as a self-rescue effort because Korea has no Telegram branch or server. Telegram's headquarters was initially established in Germany but later moved to London and Dubai. The server where Telegram's data is stored has been transferred to several countries. The police are still unable to determine the current location of Telegram's headquarters, servers, or people involved.



