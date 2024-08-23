Walz: One yard at a time for the fourth quarter. August. 23, 2024 07:48. by 시카고=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

“It is the fourth quarter. We've only got 76 days to go.” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accepted the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nomination on the third night of the national convention in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday (local time). He described Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s agenda as “weird,” “wrong” and “dangerous.” He also emphasized that Trump’s return to the White House would come with higher health insurance premiums for middle-class families and a nationwide ban on abortion, asking his party supporters and middle-class voters to join forces.



Walz was born in Nebraska in the midwestern region of the country with a high share of Caucasians. His father served in the Army during the Korean War. After finishing his service in the Army National Guard of his state, he moved to Minnesota, where he lived a typical middle-class life as a high school teacher and football coach. His acceptance speech seemed focused on not only the middle class but also Caucasians and farmers, who strongly support Trump.



“When we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean your freedom to make a better life,” he said. "Kamala Harris will fight for the freedom envisioned for anyone who wants a middle-class life."



His football pep talk resonated with many voters on Wednesday. He said, “We are on offense,” asking for “one yard at a time” for the next 76 days. On the same day, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and talk show star Oprah Winfrey gave a supportive speech to endorse the party’s vice-presidential candidate. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to hold an acceptance speech as the party’s presidential candidate on the last day of the national convention on Thursday.



