Supermoms compete at Paris Olympics. July. 30, 2024 07:46. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com. "I just want to be a good role model for my daughter and for her to be proud of me."



This sentiment is shared by Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka (27), competing in the Paris Olympics. Osaka, who had the honor of lighting the final Olympic flame at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, gave birth to her daughter Shai last July. After taking a year off around her pregnancy, Osaka has picked up her racket again for her second Olympics.



Returning as a mom athlete was not easy. The pelvic floor muscles were severely damaged during childbirth, making even getting out of bed difficult. However, Osaka started training little by little just two weeks after giving birth, despite objections from those around her. "A mother has to do everything and know everything. I understand now why mothers have strong voices," Osaka said.



Osaka's run in the Paris Olympics ended just one day after the opening. She lost 0-2 to Germany's Angelique Kerber (36) in the first round of the women's singles on Saturday (local time). "I think I need to learn how to win again," Osaka said while reflecting on her second Olympics.The Paris Olympics is the first in history to achieve gender equality among participating athletes. The ratio of female athletes, which was 4.4% at the Paris Olympics in 1924, has reached 50% for the first time at this event. For the first time, a daycare center is operating in the Olympic Village from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The challenges of 'super moms' who go beyond pregnancy and childbirth to test their limits continue. Jamaica's track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (38) is also one of the supermom stars competing in the Paris Olympics. Fraser-Pryce's message is, "Motherhood does not diminish your abilities or hide your talents." Competing in her fifth consecutive Olympics, Fraser-Pryce will participate in the women's 100-meter and 400-meter relay in Paris.



Among the South Korean athletes competing in the Paris Olympics, Kwon Ji-hyeon (24) and Kim Ye-ji (32), who won silver medals in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team and women's 10m air pistol, respectively, are also 'super moms.' "I want to tell my juniors that their athletic careers do not have to be interrupted by childbirth," said Keum Ji-hyeon, who gave birth to her daughter Seo-ah in May last year.



한국어