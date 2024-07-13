Were Bach’s cello suites composed by his wife?. July. 13, 2024 08:00. by Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com.

“We regret to inform you that we do not hire women as concertmasters. While our orchestra has many female musicians, we prefer men for the front positions. (Omitted) Life has taught us that it is better for men to occupy the front seats in the orchestra.”



Swiss violinist Madeleine Carruzzo received this rejection letter when she auditioned for the Zurich Chamber Orchestra concertmaster position in 1982. Undeterred, she applied elsewhere and became the first female member of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in its 100-year history. However, under lifelong conductor Herbert von Karajan, the Berlin Philharmonic faced turmoil when he appointed Sabine Meyer as principal clarinet. Due to growing tensions, Meyer left the orchestra the following year and is now celebrated as the “Empress of the Clarinet.”



A new book chronicles the struggles of female musicians who fought to showcase their talents in an era of gender discrimination. For instance, playing the cello with legs apart was deemed inappropriate for modest women. The author, a classical music journalist, explains that women were often denied entry to conservatories and orchestras, erasing many talented female musicians from history.



Citing a study, the author even suggests that Bach’s famous “Cello Suites” might have been composed by his second wife, Anna Magdalena Bach. The book’s aim is not to diminish the achievements of male musicians but to recognize deserving stories. The provocative title doesn’t imply that Mozart was a woman but highlights how many talented women, such as Maria Anna Mozart, Mozart’s sister, were overshadowed simply because of their gender.



