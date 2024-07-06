Panda Fu Bao reunites with her Korean caretaker. July. 06, 2024 07:42. by 이민아 기자 omg@donga.com.

"I feel very relieved after seeing the environment Fu Bao is living in," said Chul-won Kang, a zookeeper at Everland, Korea's major amusement park, who is affectionately known as Fu Bao's "grandpa." Mr. Kang met with Fu Bao in China after a three-month separation since her transfer. Samsung C&T Resorts business section announced on July 5 that Mr. Kang visited China's Wolong Giant Panda Reserve for two days to spend time with the beloved panda.



During his visit, Kang toured the area where Fu Bao resides and called out to her, engaging in warm interactions. Fu Bao reportedly responded to Kang's voice and approached him, indicating she may have recognized her former caretaker.



The reunion occurred 92 days after Fu Bao's departure to the panda reserve on April 3, 2024. Fu Bao completed her quarantine and adjustment periods in China over approximately two months and was introduced to the outside yard for regular visitors on June 12.



Born on July 20, 2020, Fu Bao was the first panda born through natural breeding in Korea and became immensely popular and cherished by the public. Her parents, Le Bao, and Ai Bao, along with her twin siblings, Rui Bao, and Hui Bao, still reside at Everland.



